Is your Realme phone secretly collecting your data? User claims, government orders probe

Realme phones are reportedly stealing its users’ data. As claimed by a Twitter user - @rishibagree, Realme smartphones come with a feature called the Enhanced Intelligent Services which, he claims, captures users personal data like call logs, SMS and location info. In the tweet, the Twitter user has also shared a screenshot which shows that the feature is ‘on’ by default on Realme phones. In case you wish to check whether the feature, mentioned by him, is enabled or not on your phone, you can go to Settings>Additional settings>System services. Now, almost all smartphones and mobile apps have some access...