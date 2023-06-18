While the Premier League ‘bubble’ has been predicted to burst for some years, world football’s most lucrative and most watched domestic competition continues to grow. Last week, analysis from Deloitte revealed that the Premier League’s revenue for 2021/22 reached £5.5bn, a figure that was more than both Spain’s La Liga and the German Bundesliga combined. It is a figure almost certain to keep growing, after bumper broadcasting deals negotiated both at home and abroad, and the continued commercial success of the Premier League and its member clubs. The success of the English top flight has seen plenty of interest from...