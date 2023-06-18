Switzerland in 2050: portrait of a climate-neutral country

A study estimates that 60% of Swiss roofs need to be covered by solar panels in order to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. © Keystone / Julien Grindat read aloud pause X On Sunday, the Swiss electorate endorsed the government’s goal of reaching climate neutrality by 2050. But while studies show that Switzerland could achieve energy security without fossil fuels, this will require big changes in behaviour, says an energy transition expert. This content was published on June 18, 2023 Samuel Jaberg Journalist and deputy head of the swissinfo.ch editorial group for German, French and Italian. Earlier, worked for Teletext...