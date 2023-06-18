From Yoga Day To State Dinner: PM Modi Set For Mega US Visit International oi-Deepika S Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on an official state visit to the United States on June 21, at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden. As President Joe Biden himself said everyone in the whole country wants to meet Indian premier and the Indian-Americans are gearing up to accord a grand welcome to PM Modi during his first state visit to the US. As reported by US media, the ceremonial part of the visit-with all the bells and...