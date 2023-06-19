Blinken holds ‘candid’ talks with China’s Qin

Despite the high-profile nature of the trip, senior US officials have downplayed expectations of Mr Blinken accomplishing any sort of dramatic reset with China or resolving any of the fundamental disagreements between Washington and Beijing. The main goal of Mr Blinken’s trip will be to try and reestablish senior-level communications channels with Chinese counterparts, including between their militaries, to manage the intense competition between the countries, one senior official said. Before he departed Washington, Mr Blinken said on Friday (Saturday AEST) his main goals were to build empowered communications channels, raise candid US concerns about Chinese policies, and push for...