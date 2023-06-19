Japan’s post-war doctrine redundant in today’s Pacific

While some policymakers imagined Japan’s future without the security treaty, Tokyo judged that the country should stick to the alliance framework. One reason was to contribute to regional stability by rendering its self-restraints more credible to neighbours. Japan also exercised self-restraint in regional multilateralism by carefully avoiding any outright leadership and respecting South-East Asian countries’ initiatives. This reassurance logic of the Yoshida Doctrine survived the end of the Cold War. Japan Ground Self-Defence Force mobile combat vehicles fire ammunition during exercises last month. The annual live-fire drill took place after G7 leaders discussed ways to further strengthen defence cooperation at...