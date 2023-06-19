Obsessed stalker drove ex-partner to brink of suicide

An obsessed stalker has been jailed for driving his ex-partner to the brink of suicide and then sending her details of a funeral plan. Craig Hocking had already been jailed twice for stalking the terrified young mother but resumed his campaign of harassment within 12 hours of being released from jail. He infiltrated her social media apps and used them to contact her, he set up an Only Fans account in her name, and ordered a Chinese takeaway meal which turned up at her home in South Devon. She contacted his mother to beg him to stop and told her...