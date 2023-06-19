Blinken says China promised not to send arms to Russia

BEIJING: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday in Beijing that China had renewed promises not to send arms to Russia to fight in Ukraine, although he voiced concern at the actions of private Chinese firms. "We — and other countries — have received assurances from China that it is not and will not provide lethal assistance to Russia for use in Ukraine," Blinken told reporters after two days of talks. "We have not seen any evidence that contradicts that. What we do have ongoing concerns about, though, are Chinese firms — companies — that may be providing technology...