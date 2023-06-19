Iranian protesters remain defiant in the face of violent and brutal regime oppression

Iranian women walk in the street without wearing a headscarf in Tehran in April. Police are installing new smart cameras in public places and roads for control and identification purposes. File Photo by Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE June 19 (UPI) -- The vibrant, brave and unyielding voice of dissent remains strong in Iran despite months of brutal repression by the clerical regime. The "women, life, freedom" movement is an insistent call for change that is meeting the Islamic Republic head-on with resilient defiance. Even as violence curbs the outward signs of protest, the movement is very much alive, boldly innovating to challenge...