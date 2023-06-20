The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

PM Modi thanks people for sharing enthusiasm on his upcoming visit to US

June 20, 2023
Source: firstpost.com firstpost.com
News Snapshot:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked people from all walks of life for their excitement about his planned trip to the US, especially the members of the US Congress, and said that the diverse support underlines the depth of India-US ties. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “People from all walks of life including Members of Congress, thought leaders and others have been sharing their enthusiasm on my upcoming USA visit. I thank them for their kind words. Such diverse support underlines the depth of the India-USA relationship.” People from all walks of life including Members of Congress, thought...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter