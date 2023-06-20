EU unveils strategy to prevent sensitive technologies falling into hands of China, Russia

The EU announced proposals Tuesday that would restrict the countries in which European firms can manufacture sensitive technologies such as quantum computers. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo June 20 (UPI) -- The European Union unveiled plans Tuesday to secure both the export and overseas production of quantum computers, artificial intelligence, advanced microchips and other dual-use technologies seen as critical to economic security. The European Economic Security Strategy, which would see Brussels getting much more involved in what and where companies do business, seeks to develop a "collective understanding of economic security" and protect it through due diligence...