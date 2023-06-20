Government defends security forum as opposition label it 'rigged' and 'unashamedly one-sided'

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has defended the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy being hosted this week as opposition TDs have labelled it “rigged” and said they’ve been excluded from the debate. Varadkar, while speaking at a press conference about the Shared Island Fund today today, said that the forum is not about whether Ireland should join NATO or any other military alliance, but a “deep dive” into the state’s security policy. An Taoiseach said that the country faces “very different threats” today and that he believes it’s time to begin to look at upgrading Ireland’s Defence Forces and putting investments...