Marco Rubio warns military embrace of 'left-wing nonsense' plays into enemies' hands

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) warned against rising wokeness in the United States's armed forces, arguing the military's embrace of “left-wing nonsense” will threaten national security. Rubio said the left-wing ideologies, such as critical race theory and gender transitioning, that continue to be espoused by the nation’s weakened military are a distraction from foreign policy issues in an op-ed published by the Washington Examiner on Tuesday. CHINA MAINTAINS THREAT OF 'UNINTENTIONAL CONFLICT' DESPITE BLINKEN'S APPEAL “Shining a light on the military’s left-wing excesses is essential. We need to push the Pentagon to refocus on protecting America from foreign threats and building...