Russia Reportedly Acquiring Japanese Semiconductors By Dealing Through 3rd Party Countries

According to a recent report from Nikkei Asia, Russia has found a new way to access high-end semiconductors from Japan. Russia Acquiring Japanese Semiconductor Is One of The Country's Many Ways to Counter US Sanctions Since 2022, Russia has been facing strict restrictions from the US and its allies regarding technological support. After the Ukraine conflict, things got worse, with companies like Intel and AMD announcing shutting down their operations in Russia. This significantly impacted the country's economy, networking, and military industry, which heavily relied on components for warfare needs. In response to the conflict and global sanctions, Russia did...