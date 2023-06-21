Readers speak out about climate change, plus other letters for June 17: ‘Much of China’s and India’s emissions are actually ours to account for’

Open this photo in gallery: Smoke rises above the southeast perimeter of the Paskwa fire as it burns near Fox Lake, Alta. on May 16.ALBERTA WILDFIRE/Reuters Emission control Re “After this season of fire, the Conservatives must make their peace with carbon pricing” (Opinion, June 10): Andrew Coyne has it right. Not cutting carbon emissions because individually Canada has little impact on total emissions is analogous to not voting because our vote alone will not affect the outcome. Collectively the emissions of the the smaller emitters account for roughly half of the total, so collectively we have a great deal...