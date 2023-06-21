Scott Morrison hid plans from Macron to ditch French submarine contract, new book reveals

The former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison hid plans to ditch a French submarine contract for fear a furious Paris would find a way to “kill” his new deal with the US and the UK, he reveals in an upcoming book seen by Agence France-Presse. The scandal, in which Morrison worked in secret with London and Washington to procure nuclear submarines before breaking the contract with Paris, highlighted the fragility of transatlantic trust, with ties still recovering from the 2021 revelation. “Our strategy was that if we are going to do this, we can’t let it lead to the French...