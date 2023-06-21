Musk says Tesla looking at significant investment in India, after meeting Modi

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pushing the car maker to make a "significant investment" in the country, adding that such an announcement was expected soon, according to Reuters partner ANI. His comments followed a meeting with Modi on Tuesday during the latter's state visit to the United States. A source previously told Reuters that Musk would brief Modi on plans to set up a manufacturing base in India. India has strong potential for a sustainable energy future including solar power, stationary battery packs and electric vehicles, Musk said, adding that he hopes to...