Elon Musk says Tesla looking to invest in India ‘as soon as humanly possible’ after meeting Modi

New York: Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday that the electric carmaker is looking to invest in India “as soon as humanly possible.” His comments followed a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York during Modi’s state visit to the United States. A source previously told Reuters that Musk would brief Modi on plans to set up a manufacturing base in India. “I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible,” Musk said when asked by reporters about Tesla’s plan to invest in India, adding he...