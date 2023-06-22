Tesla stock is on track for the biggest 2-month surge since 2020 as the EV maker bags more charging deals

A Tesla Model S at a charging station in New York. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Tesla stock is on track for the biggest two-month rally since 2020 as the company secures more charging deals. The shares have surged almost 60% since end-April, buoyed by the EV maker' collaborations with GM, Ford, and Rivian. Tesla also bagged another win after Texas approved the company's charging plugs as the state's industry standard. Tesla stock is on a roll this year as the electric-vehicle maker's charging technology moves closer to becoming the industry standard, with more users lining up for it. The Elon Musk-run...