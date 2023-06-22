Russia-aligned hackers are looking to disrupt Canada's energy sector, intelligence agency warns

One of Canada's intelligence agencies is warning that Russia-aligned non-state threat actors will continue their attempts to comprise the country's oil and gas sector until the war in Ukraine ends. The warning is contained in the Communications Security Establishment's latest threat assessment, made public Wednesday. "We assess that the intent of this activity is very likely to disrupt critical services for psychological impact, ultimately to weaken Canadian support for Ukraine. We assess that this activity will almost certainly continue for the duration of the war, and will likely increase as Russia's invasion efforts falter, or new support for Ukraine is...