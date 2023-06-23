TikTok chief operating officer V Pappas steps down after five years

TikTok’s chief operating officer V Pappas is stepping down after five years with the short-video company. In an email to staff on Thursday, Pappas said they would be taking on an advisory role for the company during the transition. “Given all the successes reached at TikTok, I finally feel the time is right to move on and refocus on my entrepreneurial passions,” said Pappas. The news was first reported by the Information. Shou Chew, the chief executive of TikTok, announced on Thursday in a memo to employees that Zenia Mucha, previously a 20-year veteran at Disney, will join TikTok as...