Biden and Modi announce defence, chips deals at White House

Micron Technology is investing more than $US800 million ($1.18 trillion) toward a $US2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and testing facility in India, while Applied Materials will announce a new semiconductor centre for commercialisation and innovation. Chip manufacturer Lam Research is announcing a training program in India for up to 60,000 engineers. “We have transitioned today to a relationship involving transfer of technology, co-development and co-production,” Modi said, heralding the GE deal as a “landmark agreement”. India’s global push Indian companies also plan more than $US2 billion in projects in the United States, including a solar manufacturing facility in Colorado, steel plant...