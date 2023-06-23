TikTok's COO is leaving the company

TikTok’s longstanding COO V Pappas just announced plans to leave their executive role at the company. Pappas, who previously held positions as the global head of creative insights and audience development at YouTube, has been with TikTok for nearly five years. According to LinkedIn, Pappas first joined TikTok parent company ByteDance as a strategic advisor in November 2018. “Given all the successes reached at TikTok, I finally feel the time is right to move on and refocus on my entrepreneurial passions,” Pappas wrote on Twitter. “… It has been an exhilarating ride with so many celebratory milestones, moments and industry...