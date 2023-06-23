TikTok’s COO has quit

Team, We have some important changes coming to our leadership team that I want to share with all of you. After nearly five years as a valued leader on TikTok’s executive team, V. Pappas has decided to step down to refocus on their entrepreneurial passions. As part of that, they will be exiting as COO, and in addition to their new pursuits will be serving as a strategic advisor to the company. I want to take this opportunity to thank V for their many contributions over the years. Throughout their time at TikTok, they have been instrumental in growing the...