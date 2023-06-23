TikTok launches shopping platform to rival Amazon and Shein in major app change

TikTok users will soon be able to buy clothes, hygiene products and other items seen on their feed in a new Amazon-style shopping feature. Trendy Beat, which has been rolled out in feeds in recent weeks, stocks products seen in viral videos on the For You Page. Users will see a difference in their experience using the app, with viewers encouraged to visit the Trendy Beat shop while viewing videos. There will be no new TikTok shopping app, as the marketplace will stay strictly on the existing video sharing platform. As reported by the Financial Times and Wales Online, every...