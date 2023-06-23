Takeaways from Modi's address to Congress

New Delhi: From counter-terrorism, diversifying supply chains and a joke about the growing number of Indian-origin politicians in the US to veiled references about China and debt traps, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched on a range of topics during his second address to the US Congress Friday. The last time Modi addressed the US Congress was in 2016 during the then Obama administration. He is the only Indian PM to have done so twice. In his hour-long address to US lawmakers at a joint session of the US Congress, Modi called the US one of India’s most important defence partners...