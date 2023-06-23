Dassault Aviation and Dassault Systèmes Partner to Bring Secure, Sovereign Collaboration on the Cloud to Next Generation Defense Programs

Dassault Aviation will use Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to develop its next-generation fighter, a key project in the Future Combat Air System The 3DEXPERIENCE platform operated on OUTSCALE provides a dedicated sovereign defense cloud with the highest level of security and continuous software developments This next step in their long-term collaboration is a key driver of a European sovereign cloud that can influence other sectors such as health care and public services LE BOURGET, France, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) and Dassault Aviation (Euronext Paris FR0014004L86, AM.PA) announced at the Paris...