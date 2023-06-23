It has been withdrawn for now disregard for live animal trade remains

On June 7, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying announced a proposed change to the colonial Livestock Importation Act, 1898, to include the “export” of live bovines, sheep, goats and pigs. The draft Live-stock and Live-stock Products (Importation and Exportation) Bill, 2023, would now include horses, donkeys, cats and dogs. The proposal triggered an immediate outcry. In response, the bill has now been withdrawn, which might seem to show a commendable – even, unusual – willingness to listen to wider social views. But this does not quite close the matter. The fact that it was proposed at all...