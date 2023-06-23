The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

It has been withdrawn for now disregard for live animal trade remains

June 23, 2023
Source: scroll.in scroll.in
News Snapshot:
On June 7, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying announced a proposed change to the colonial Livestock Importation Act, 1898, to include the “export” of live bovines, sheep, goats and pigs. The draft Live-stock and Live-stock Products (Importation and Exportation) Bill, 2023, would now include horses, donkeys, cats and dogs. The proposal triggered an immediate outcry. In response, the bill has now been withdrawn, which might seem to show a commendable – even, unusual – willingness to listen to wider social views. But this does not quite close the matter. The fact that it was proposed at all...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter