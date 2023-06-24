Fisker stock higher as first Ocean EVs delivered in US

Fisker (FSR) shares rolled over after initially trading higher on Friday after the electric vehicle-maker announced it would be making its first deliveries in the US. Fisker will deliver 22 Ocean One launch edition SUVs later today in the Los Angeles area, where Fisker specialists will set up customers and give them walkarounds of the product before hand off. Fisker says these initial US launch vehicles were shipped from the company’s factory in Austria, run by contract manufacturer Magna Steyr, on an expedited basis. Further deliveries in the US will continue through the summer. "We are thrilled that our first...