Leaked OPPO Find N3 Flip render reveals a major first for clamshell foldable phones

What you need to know OPPO might simply upgrade its N3 Flip's camera potential as it adds a telephoto lens. Rumors suggest the clamshell may offer a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens. Its been speculated other internal and external specifications of the Find N3 Flip may keep things the same as its predecessor. Chinese OEM OPPO is in the process of crafting its next clamshell foldable, and some early details about it are coming to light. The alleged render of the new OPPO Find N3 Flip was obtained by 91Mobiles and is of...