United States picked to host 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

The United States will host the Club World Cup in 2025, the first time the FIFA tournament will have 32 teams. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea already earned places as recent Champions League winners for the expanded tournament lineup that is set to test stadiums and operations one year before the 2026 World Cup. The United States will host the men’s World Cup with Canada and Mexico, and FIFA could yet give some Club World Cup games to those countries. The Club World Cup will take place in June-July 2025. The United States was chosen as host Friday during...