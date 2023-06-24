Lawyers Fined $US5,000 After ChatGPT Wrote Their Bogus Legal Documents Two New York City lawyers and their firm were spanked with $US5,000 in fines after they turned in legal documents written with help by ChatGPT. Unfortunately for the lawyers’ checkbooks, ChatGPT didn’t stick to the facts, and instead pulled a number of quotes and citations out of thin air. Federal Judge P. Kevin Castel wrote that the lawyers and their firm, Levidow, Levidow & Oberman, P.C., acted in bad faith and lied to the court in order to cover up their mistakes. The respondents “abandoned their responsibilities when they submitted...