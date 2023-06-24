Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer supports Thailand to promote electric scooters

BANGKOK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In the morning of June 23 (local time), the launching ceremony of the “electric scooters as motorcycle-taxi” project of the United Nations Environment Programme was held in Bangkok of Thailand. TAILG of China donated electric scooters to the Bangkok government to support the promotion of the project. Dr. Mushtaq Memon, representative of the United Nations Environment Programme Regional Coordinator for Resource Efficiency in Asia and the Pacific Office, said that since TAILG became an electric traveling partner of the United Nations Environment Programme in 2018, TAILG has launched pilot projects of electric traveling in...