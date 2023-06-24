'Never Lose Hope': Delhi Man Receives Package Fours Years After Placing Order, Twitter in Shock

It’s no secret that the moment we click “order" online, our patience goes up in smoke. We crave time to fast-forward, desperately longing to get our hands on the awaited package. But let’s face it, how long can one really be patient? Sometimes, online orders push the limits and test our resolve, leaving us in a state of suspense for days, weeks, and in the most jaw-dropping cases, even years! Yes, you heard it right! Just imagine the astonishment when a man recently received an order he had placed a whopping four years ago. As his excitement knew no bounds,...