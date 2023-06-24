A footnote once, tech is the new driver of India-US diplomacy

The incredibly ambitious agenda for technology cooperation — ranging from artificial intelligence to outer space and quantum computing to telecommunications — unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden has the potential to transform the character of India-US bilateral relations and contribute to the restructuring of the regional and global order. In a joint statement issued after the talks at the White House, the two leaders committed their governments to “facilitate greater technology sharing, co-development, and co-production opportunities between U.S. and Indian industry, government, and academic institutions.” They also directed the two bureaucracies to make “regular efforts...