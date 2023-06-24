Silent on Russia, joint statement hails ties spanning ‘seas to stars’

India and the US have agreed on a broad sweep in ties, declaring that “no corner of human enterprise is untouched by the partnership between our two great countries, which spans the seas to the stars”. This is the essence of a 58-paragraph joint statement issued after the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden. On the difficult issue of the Ukraine conflict where divergences exist, the joint statement made no mention of Russia or the US formulation on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The paragraph on Ukraine said, “President Biden and Prime Minister Modi expressed...