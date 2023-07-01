Magnificent seven rally powers S&P 500 higher

On bitstamp.net, bitcoin was 0.7 per cent lower to $US30,403 at 6.01am AEST. The yield on the US 10-year note was 3 basis points lower to 3.81 per cent at 3.59pm in New York. On Wall Street, the NYSE Fang + Index was 1.9 per cent higher. The VIX slid 2.8 per cent to 13.16. All 11 S & P 500 industry sectors were poised to settle higher, led by information technology. Note: Canadian markets will be closed on Monday in observance of the country’s July 1 national day. US markets will be closed on Tuesday for Independence Day. Other...