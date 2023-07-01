Not many would have understood the significance of the Narendra Modi government’s decision to set up a National Research Foundation (NRF) with the stated aim to “seed, grow and promote research and development (R&D)” and foster a “culture of research and innovation throughout India’s universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories”. With a budgetary support of Rs 50,000 crore over the next five years, it aims to “provide high level strategic direction” to scientific research in the country. Usually, such announcements are dismissed by most citizens as usual governmental activity and viewed with scepticism by those familiar with policy-making. However,...