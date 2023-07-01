Global Piezoelectric Devices Market Report 2023: Growing Use of Piezoelectric Nanomaterials in Electronic Devices Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Piezoelectric Devices Market by Product (Sensors, Actuator, Motor, Generator, Transducer, Transformers, Resonator), Material (Polymer, Crystal, Ceramic, Composites), Element (Discs, Rings, Plates), Application and Region – Global Forecast to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The piezoelectric devices market is valued at USD 32.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 46.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2028. The market for piezoelectric transducers is to hold the second-largest share during the forecast period. The piezoelectric transducer is expected to have the second largest...