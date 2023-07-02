Leading Taiwanese firms looking at relocating production bases to India: Policymakers

Leading Taiwanese technology firms are looking at relocating their manufacturing bases to India to bring down their exposure to the Chinese market, top policymakers in the Taiwan government have said, amid the self-governed island's increasingly tense relations with China. Deputy Minister for Taiwan's National Development Kao Shien-Quey said there is huge scope for collaboration between New Delhi and Taipei in areas of emerging and critical technologies including manufacturing of semiconductors and electronics equipment. In an interaction with a group of international journalists, she said major Taiwanese technology giants are looking at India as a key destination to strengthen their global...