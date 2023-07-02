This collection of modern Tibetan essays offers heartfelt, heartbreaking accounts of survival, hope

The refugee is a universal figure in the 21st century. The refugee figure’s existence became apparent following a series of pogroms, persecutions and wars in the 20th century and it was formally recognised by United Nations in the 1920s following World War I. Despite the refugee’s universal existence, every refugee’s experience is deeply personal and unique. The skeletal structure of the refugee figure is the same everywhere: A conflict breaks out, a single community of people is targeted and those who can flee, do so, leaving behind a whole life and carrying their drive for survival, language, culture, and memories....