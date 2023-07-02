Eight obsessed men in Devon convicted for stalking and pestering women

A social media influencer from Exeter who dubbed herself ‘Devil Baby’ is the most recent and high-profile defendant convicted of stalking. Orla Melissa Sloan, 22, stalked Chelsea and England star Mason Mount for four months after a one night stand. The courts in Devon regularly deal with offences of stalking, harassment and violence. Defendants share common characteristics - jealousy, a sense of entitlement to a relationship and control are top of the list. The law used to deal with stalking is the Protection from Harassment Act 1997. Stalking can include following a person, contacting a person, monitoring the use by...