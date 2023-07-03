Why America Needs to Embrace Mexico As Its New Manufacturing Hub

America has been living in a bubble. For decades, our smartphones and devices have been heavily subsidized by Chinese manufacturers, who've managed to run a perfect supply chain while profiting from economies of scale. Now, in light of geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions, that bubble could burst. For context, a typical mobile product has 300 parts, many of which are made from materials found exclusively in specific countries. From the central processing unit to the camera and microphones, materials from around the world are required to make a smart device. The U.S. has invested billions into the creation of...