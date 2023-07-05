Column: Increasing tensions between North and South Korea reflect profound realities

In this photo provided by South Korean Defense Ministry, A U.S. B-52 bomber, C-17 and South Korean Air Force F-35 fighter jets fly over the Korean Peninsula during a joint air drill in South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country's military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test. (South Korean Defense Ministry via AP) (Uncredited/AP) “The training offered the alliance an opportunity to further strengthen its...