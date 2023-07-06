Euro-zone blue-chip values slip as tech shares pressured in advance of release of minutes from US Fed meeting

Investors are focused on the Fed minutes for clues on the central bank’s monetary policy path. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images Euro-zone blue-chip stocks fell on Wednesday as tech shares were pressured in advance of the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting, while weak data from the single-currency bloc and China stoked fears of a sharp hit to global growth. DUBLIN AIB and Bank of Ireland were marginally up as markets and investors speculated where the European Central Bank was taking interest rates while Permanent TSB lost further ground, dropping 3 per cent to €2.19. After...