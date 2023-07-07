The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Murray-Tsitsipas tantalisingly poised, Broady stuns Ruud as Wimbledon heats up

July 7, 2023
Source: indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
Andy Murray left a baying Centre Court crowd on tenterhooks as he moved within a set of beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in a late-night Wimbledon thriller to conclude a day in which less-heralded Briton Liam Broady scored a huge shock on Thursday. The 36-year-old twice former champion, who plays with a partly metal hip joint, rolled back the years to lead 6-7(3) 7-6(2) 6-4 when play was stopped with the 11pm curfew looming. Few players can engineer drama like the Scot and he had a soccer-style crowd screaming their lungs off as he went toe-to-toe with the fifth-seeded Greek in a...
