‘Pursued for life’: Hong Kong’s bounty hunters target Australians

As well as issuing warrants for their arrest, Hong Kong authorities took the unusual step of issuing a $HK1 million ($192,000) reward for information leading to their return. The collusion offence carries a sentence of up to life in prison. Hong Kong’s leader John Lee later elaborated, saying the activists would be “pursued for life” and called on exiled activists’ friends and relatives to provide information on their whereabouts. His rhetoric was a reminder of China’s Cultural Revolution, when relatives and neighbours were encouraged to spy on each other, and unsettled many in a city seeking to restore its image...