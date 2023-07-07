The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Global temperatures have been the hottest on record for 3 days in a row

July 7, 2023
Children in Rongjiang, China frolic in soapy water outside as a heatwave drives temperatures up to 113 F (45 C). Monday through Wednesday (July 3-5) were the hottest days ever recorded. For the past three days, from Monday through Wednesday (July 3-5), global temperatures have either broken or matched records for the hottest day on Earth since at least 1979, according to the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer , a tool that compiles data and models to measure the global atmosphere. Monday's average worldwide temperature climbed to 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit (17 degrees Celsius), while Tuesday (July 4) and Wednesday (July...
