Tandem cells boost solar energy conversion to 30 percent

Researchers working on solar panels worldwide now consistently breach the 30 percent energy conversion mark, once considered an important threshold for the technology. This week alone, two research groups published results showcasing energy conversion efficiencies of 32.5 percent and 31.25 percent, respectively, when using tandem cells. LONGi, the China-based manufacturer of solar cells, also reported an energy conversion efficiency of 33.5 percent last month. This significant advance for the technology is expected to make green energy more affordable in the near future. Solar is already a cost-effective method for harnessing renewable energy and is deployed across large parts of the...