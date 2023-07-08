The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

US Treasury chief Yellen and China's No. 2 aim for improved communication after trade disputes

July 8, 2023
Source: sootoday.com sootoday.com
News Snapshot:
BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Premier Li Qiang expressed hopes Friday for better communication as Yellen appealed to Beijing not to let frustration over U.S. curbs on technology exports disrupt economic cooperation. Both governments used positive terms to describe Yellen's visit to China's capital, which was aimed at improving strained relations, and stressed the importance of U.S.-China economic ties. Yellen and Li announced no new plans for more high-level meetings to revive contacts that disputes over technology, security and other irritants have disrupted. Yet, Yellen is the latest of several senior U.S. officials traveling to...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter